Off the Beaten Path: Free Maple Tours

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson heads to Glenville to visit Riverside Maple Farms.

Maple season takes place in early spring, but the farm is open year-round.

The holiday season is one of the farm’s busiest times of the year.

People that visit Riverside Maple Farm can ask for a free tour to learn more about the maple-making process, as well as have the chance to taste four types of maple syrup made on site. They also schedule field trips and group visits.

For those unable to visit, they sell their maple products online.