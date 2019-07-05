Off the Beaten Path: Free Empire State Plaza Tour

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems around the Capital Region that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

The Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza is at the center of the New York State capital.. but how of it have you discovered?

If the answer is “not much,” you can change that by attending one of the plazas free tours this summer.

Starting at the Plaza Visitor Center in the North Concourse, on the tour you can expect to discover the world-class complex. It runs Tuesday-Friday starting at 1 p.m. – just in July and August.

