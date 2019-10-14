Off the Beaten Path: Fall Foliage Train

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” is back for the fall season!

The series profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson visits the Catskill Mountain Railroad to check out their autumnal themed train rides. From scary rides to pumpkin picking, we take a look at the leaf peeping experience that is perfect for this time of the year.

The company provides seasonal themed train rides year-round, like the popular Polar Express experience.

For ticketing and schedule info, visit their website.