BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rooted in local ties to the community, Common Crumb in Brunswick has often been called a hidden gem! After spending a week closed in July for renovations, the artisan café is open and ready to serve its community.

Housed in a historic, one-room schoolhouse, the focus at Common Crumb from the beginning has been on sustainability. From photographs to chalkboards converted to tables, memories from the building’s former life linger in the space.

They serve hand-pulled espresso and homemade English muffins, a popular offering with regulars. Owner Dana Fowler puts a large emphasis on her community, both by offering them a space to gather and supporting local businesses.

In addition to their menu offerings, the shop has outdoor picnic tables and a beautiful covered bridge — perfect to enjoy during the summer season. The school bell is also an attention grabber!

Here are their latest hours:

Wednesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.