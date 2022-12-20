COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chocolate is self-care. That’s not just the name but also the way of life at a new tea studio in Cohoes.

The tea company was started in 2021 by Capital Region native Glory-Anne Jones. She combined her two loves, tea and chocolate, to create her own chocolate-blended teas.

After reaching online success with her company “Chocolate is Self-Care,” she decided opening a tea studio for her community to gather was needed. She serves up slices of cakes and other sweet treats, sourced from local businesses in the neighborhood like Nelly’s Treats.

Chocolate is Self-Care is located at 159 Remsen Street in Cohoes. Call Glory-Anne Jones at 518-250-9045 for the latest hours of operation.