Off the Beaten Path: Bud’s on Jay

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a new kid on the block in downtown Schenectady! In April, Bud’s on Jay opening at 185 Jay Street in the former home of The Happy Cappuccino.

Bud’s partnered with Chris’ Coffee Service to provide coffee, cold brew, smoothies, Italian sodas, nitro coffee and much more.

Hungry? The café also has a breakfast and lunch menu with vegan and vegetarian options.

“I’m excited to open Bud’s on Jay as an homage to my grandfather, who absolutely loved his coffee,” said Jack Kowalski, owner of Bud’s of Jay. “What we’ve created is a specialty coffee shop with an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. I’ve always loved the vibe and sense of community on Jay Street and look forward to fulfilling our customers’ food and beverage needs for years to come.”

Calling all artists! The specialty coffeehouse features a community gallery wall, where local artists can hang and sell their artwork as well as retro video games where any money collected will be donated to a different charity each month.

Retro arcade games for a good cause? 🎮🕹👾 Just one of the highlights at next week’s Off the Beaten Path destination in #Schenectady!



Find out my location on Tuesday on @WTEN / https://t.co/JioK0sm3jD pic.twitter.com/2uIwEVrTzw — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) May 5, 2021

This month proceeds from the arcade games will go towards the Joette P. Delia Curiano Scholarship, which fund awards scholarships to local students planning to attend a four-year college to pursue a health care or nursing degree. Brian Lyda, Principal Broker at Prime Listings, Inc. has agreed to match 100% proceeds this month.

Bud’s on Jay is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.