Off the Beaten Path: Birdwatching

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems around the Capital Region that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

What is birdwatching? Birdwatching, or birding, is the act of observing birds as a recreational activity. Binoculars are often used for the activity while keeping record of the species spotted. Phone apps allow keeping track of the birds easier.

According to Drew Hopkins, a birdwatcher and educator at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, says listening is the most important part of birding.

The Five Rivers Environmental Education Center is located at 56 Game Farm Rd, Delmar, NY 12054. The grounds are open daily from sunrise to sunset. The Visitor Center is open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM and closed on Sundays and state holidays.