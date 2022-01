OCM: More than 500 N.Y. locales opt-out of marijuana sales

Marijuana is legal in NY, but some towns already putting a halt on sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A list of municipalities that opted not to allow marijuana dispensaries or consumption sites was released by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) Tuesday. They also released some statistics showing how many and what percentage of municipalities opted out of one or both.

A total of 522 (34%) cities, towns, or villages opted out of having both dispensaries and consumption sites. There are about 118,000 residents in the 10% of cities that opted out of both, said OCM. These statistics are subject to change because municipalities could allow dispensaries and/or places where people can use marijuana at any time in the future.

“As the new cannabis industry comes to life, reduces harm with safe, tested products, and grows the economy equitably, we do believe that some localities will opt back in,” said OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander.

Municipalities had until Dec. 31 to notify the OCM whether they would allow the sale of recreational marijuana and/or allow it to be used in certain spots. Marijuana sales are expected to generate millions of dollars in revenue for the state.

“New York’s cannabis industry will be accessible, protect public health, and keep New Yorkers safe. As the industry blossoms, the equitable economic opportunity it creates will serve as a reminder to opt-out communities that they can always make the choice to participate,” Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said.

Rockefeller Institute of Government created the Marijuana Opt-Out Tracker so people could follow municipalities’ decisions. Except for a handful of locales, information for most of the municipalities was available Wednesday.

Check out which Capital Region municipalities may eventually see dispensaries or consumption sites in the near future below. Municipalities in red opted out of both.

Albany County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Albany Yes Yes Altamont No No Oct. 5 Berne Yes Yes Bethlehem No No Coeymans Yes No Nov. 22 Cohoes Yes Yes Colonie (Town) No No Sept. 9 Colonie (Village) Yes No Dec. 6 Green Island Yes No Dec. 20 Guilderland No No Oct. 19 Knox Yes Yes Menands Yes No Sept. 27 New Scotland Yes Yes Ravena Yes No Nov. 16 Rensselaerville No No Nov. 10 Voorheesville No No Dec. 21 Watervliet No No Oct. 21 Westerlo No No Dec. 7

Columbia County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Ancram Yes No Oct. 21 Austerlitz Yes Yes Aug. 19 Canaan No No Dec. 31 Chatham (Town) Yes No Dec. 28 Chatham (Village) No No Nov. 8 Claverack Yes No Dec. 9 Clermont No No Nov. 1 Copake Yes No Nov. 11 Gallatin Yes Yes Germantown Yes Yes Jul. 13 Ghent Yes Yes Greenport Yes No Dec. 28 Hillsdale Yes Yes Nov. 9 Hudson Yes Yes Kinderhook (Town) Yes No Dec. 6 Kinderhook (Village) Yes No Dec. 8 Livingston No No Dec. 9 New Lebanon Yes Yes Jul. 13 Philmont Yes Yes Stockport – – Stuyvesant Yes Yes Taghkanic Yes Yes Aug. 9 Valatie Yes No Dec. 14

Fulton County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Bleecker No No Dec. 20 Broadalbin Yes No Caroga Yes Yes Dolgeville No No Jul. 19 Ephratah Yes Yes Gloversville Yes Yes Johnstown (City) Yes Yes Johnstown (Town) Yes Yes Dec. 20 Mayfield (Town) Yes Yes Mayfield (Village) Yes Yes Northampton No No Jul. 21 Northville Yes Yes Aug. 17 Oppenheim Yes Yes Perth Yes Yes Stratford Yes Yes

Greene County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Ashland No No Athens (Town) Yes Yes Athens (Village) Yes Yes Cairo No No Dec. 15 Catskill (Town) Yes No Dec. 29 Catskill (Village) Yes Yes Dec. 29 Coxsackie (Town) Yes Yes Oct. 12 Coxsackie (Village) Yes Yes Durham No No Greenville No No Halcott No No Hunter (Town) No No Dec. 13 Hunter (Village) No No Dec. 22 Jewett No No Nov. 10 Lexington Yes No New Baltimore No No Dec. 27 Prattsville No No Dec. 13 Tannersville Yes Yes Windham No No Sept. 9

Montgomery County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Ames Yes Yes Amsterdam (City) Yes Yes Amsterdam (Town) Yes No Dec. 15 Canajoharie (Town) Yes Yes Canajoharie (Village) Yes Yes Charleston Yes Yes Florida – – Fonda No No Oct. 6 Fort Johnson No No Dec. 16 Fort Plain No No Dec. 14 Fultonville No No Dec. 20 Glen No No Sept. 13 Hagaman Yes Yes Minden – – Mohawk Yes Yes Nelliston Yes Yes Dec. 16 Palatine Yes Yes Palatine Bridge Yes Yes Sept. 21 Root No No St. Johnsville (Town) – – St. Johnsville (Village) Yes Yes

Rensselaer County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Berlin No No Aug. 9 Brunswick Yes No Dec. 9 Castleton-on-Hudson Yes Yes Apr. 26 East Greenbush Yes No Dec. 15 East Nassau Yes Yes Grafton Yes Yes Hoosick Yes No Dec. 13 Hoosick Falls Yes Yes Dec. 14 Nassau (Town) Yes No Nassau (Village) Yes No Dec. 22 North Greenbush Yes No Dec. 22 Petersburgh Yes Yes May 17 Pittstown Yes Yes May 10 Poestenkill Yes Yes Jul. 15 Rensselaer Yes Yes Sand Lake No No Dec. 8 Schaghticoke (Town) Yes Yes Schaghticoke (Village) Yes Yes Schodack Yes No Dec. 29 Stephentown Yes Yes Troy Yes Yes Valley Falls No No

Saratoga County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Ballston Yes No Sept. 14 Ballston Spa Yes Yes Charlton No No Nov. 8 Clifton Park No No Dec. 13 Corinth (Town) Yes Yes Corinth (Village) Yes Yes Jul. 21 Day No No Sept. 13 Edinburg No No Galway (Town) No No Sept. 14 Galway (Village) No No Oct. 21 Greenfield Yes Yes Hadley Yes Yes Halfmoon Yes No Malta No No Dec. 6 Mechanicville Yes No Nov. 10 Milton Yes No Nov. 24 Moreau No No Dec. 22 Northumberland No No Nov. 4 Providence No No Round Lake Yes Yes Saratoga (Town) Yes No Dec. 12 Saratoga Springs Yes Yes Schuylerville Yes Yes Dec. 21 South Glens Falls Yes No Oct. 21 Stillwater (Town) Yes Yes Stillwater (Village) Yes No Dec. 21 Victory No No Sept. 14 Waterford (Town) Yes No Dec. 28 Waterford (Village) No No Wilton No No June 3

Schenectady County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Delanson – – Duanesburg Yes Yes Glenville No No Nov. 3 Niskayuna No No Nov. 18 Princetown No No Rotterdam Yes Yes Schenectady Yes Yes Dec. 13 Scotia Yes Yes

Schoharie County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Blenheim Yes Yes Broome – – Carlisle Yes Yes Cobleskill (Town) Yes Yes Dec. 13 Cobleskill (Village) Yes No Conesville Yes Yes Esperance (Town) Yes Yes Esperance (Village) Yes Yes Fulton No No Dec. 13 Gilboa Yes Yes Jefferson No No Nov. 4 Middleburgh (Town) Yes Yes Middleburgh (Village) Yes No Richmondville (Town) Yes No Richmondville (Village) Yes No Schoharie (Town) Yes Yes Schoharie (Village) Yes Yes Dec. 15 Seward Yes Yes Sharon No No Nov. 3 Sharon Springs No No Summit No No Wright Yes Yes Nov. 8

Warren County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Bolton No No Sept. 7 Chester No No Dec. 14 Glens Falls Yes Yes Hague Yes Yes Horicon No No Johnsburg Yes Yes Lake George (Town) No No Nov. 10 Lake George (Village) No No Nov. 15 Lake Luzerne Yes Yes Queensbury Yes Yes Jul. 26 Stony Creek No No Thurman Yes Yes Warrensburg Yes Yes Aug. 11

Washington County