SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) held a public forum in Schenectady on the many licenses available for those who want to enter the cannabis market. The session answered all attendees’ questions.

During the session, dates and deadlines were shared to help keep track of the adult-use license applications. For starters, the deadline has been extended again to December 18.

“The information was very informative,” Lydia Romero said. “I really don’t wanna be in a store or a set place. So I wanna be someone that does it online.”

The session also reviewed the different types of applications, fees, and deadlines attached to each type of business. Lauren Breland is interested in the edibles market.

“Process it into meals, different kinds of specialty events, and things of that nature,” Breland said. “And then also take information back to the community for individuals who couldn’t make it here today.”

Each person has a reason for entering the market. Breland also said it’s all about education and making the right choice.

“That’s my ultimate goal,” Breland said. “To keep people safe, legitimize their operations, and live that American dream.”

David Johnson, General Manager of Dispensary Operations for Cannabicity, has been waiting to live that American dream since 2018. But he’s still hopeful to open for business sooner… than later.

“It’s been a long road. I’m excited, with a whole lot of emotions, and frustrated in some aspects.”

That’s because he has been paying rent for his location in Schenectady on Harborside Drive for a few years and has now decided to sell CBD products while the business continues to wait.

“You know, we’re trying to do everything right,” he said. “We got the spot secured. We’ve gone overboard with the security and all that stuff. So we should be a shoo-in, hopefully. Fingers crossed to get one. But we’ll see.”

In the meantime, OCM says it is still looking to distribute between 500 and 1000 retail dispensary licenses in New York State.