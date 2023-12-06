ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Office of Cannabis Management looked into 71 shops suspected of selling illicit marijuana during the month of November. An estimated value of over $7 million dollars of product was seized, bringing the total value of seized illicit cannabis to $54 million dollars since June.

“We continue to be out every week working throughout the state and conducting enforcement actions against the unlicensed illegal shops,” said Dan Haughney, Director of Enforcement of Cannabis Management.

The month of November also saw a win for the state— a court ruling set a new precedent, allowing the state to permanently close illegal cannabis businesses.

“An individual had seven unlicensed illegal shops operating in the Wayne County area and we were successful in getting a permanent closing order against his locations that effectively allowed us to padlock the locations and shut them down,” explained Haughney.

He says landlords hosting illegal cannabis dispensaries also face liability.

“If they’re allowing these illegal shops to operate on buildings or property that they own, they can be facing some repercussions as well.”

Those operating without a license can be fined $10,000 per day. Once a notice of violation and a cease order has been issued, the fine increases to $20,000 per day.

All Legal cannabis dispensaries will have a seal near the main entrance to let you know they are following the law.

On Thursday, a webinar training will be held to teach local municipalities what to do if they come across and illegal pot shop. In January, Haughney said there will be law enforcement training in Albany.

“….That’s geared toward police department, and command staff, and district attorneys offices again to help educate them on aspects of the law that we use in our enforcement, and also to show what they can do to further the efforts against these illegal shops.”