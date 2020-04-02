Ocean floor life gives hope for Mars life

(CNN) — As they search for life in the heavens, scientists are looking in the opposite direction, the depths of the sea.

The question is how might life be sustained on Mars.

The answer could lie beneath the floor of our vast oceans on Earth.

That is the hope after researchers found billions of bacteria living in tiny cracks in volcanic rock under the ocean floor.

We are talking more than nine miles beneath the surface, and another 300 feet below the sea floor.

That is according to a new study published Thursday.

The idea is that similar tiny, clay-filled cracks in rocks on Mars, or below its surface, could be a similar hub for life.

