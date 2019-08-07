OB-GYN from Catskill pleads in federal opioid case

(NEWS10) – An obstetrician-gynecologist from Catskill has pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including conspiring to distribute controlled substances, health care fraud, aggravated identity theft, and obstruction of justice.

According to the Department of Justice, 50-year-old Myra Mabry admitted to writing numerous prescriptions for oxycodone, morphine, and hydromorphone for no legitimate medical purpose. She then instructed a co-conspirator to fill those prescriptions by impersonating patients at pharmacies, knowing that health care benefit programs would pay the cost of the drugs. Mabry also admitted that she attempted to obstruct the federal investigation by having a co-conspirator to falsely testify before a federal grand jury.

Mabry faces a mandatory 2-year term of imprisonment on the aggravated identity theft charge, and up to 20 years in prison on the remaining charges when she is sentenced on December 4, 2019 in Albany.