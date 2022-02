TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department confirmed to NEWS10 that Oakwood ave is closed near Farrel Road. The road is closed because of a two-vehicle crash.

EMS and fire units are currently on scene. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com. For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.