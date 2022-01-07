ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The office of the Attorney General (OAG) has issued a consumer alert warning New Yorkers of cyberattacks targeting consumers that use the same username and password – login credentials – on more than one website or app. OAG says cybercriminals attempt to log in to online accounts using login credentials stolen from other online services.

According to officials In these cyberattacks, known as “credential stuffing” attacks, specialized software enables attackers to generate and send tens of thousands of login attempts in quick succession. And although a small percentage of these attempts will succeed, the sheer volume of single login attempts can nevertheless yield thousands of compromised accounts they say.

Cybercriminals depend on the widespread practices of consumers reusing login credentials on one website that were also used on another. One company reported that it witnessed more than 193 billion credential stuffing attacks in 2020 alone. OAG said credential stuffing attacks occur with alarming frequency.

Attorney General Letitia James recommends consumers take the following steps to safeguard their online accounts against credential stuffing attacks: