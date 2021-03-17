NYT: Cuomo allies wrote letter discrediting accuser

(WSYR) — Another bombshell has been dropped by the New York Times, targeting the Cuomo administration. This time, the paper is reporting that allies of Gov. Andrew Cuomo drafted a letter, all to discredit one of his accusers.

The letter was meant to target Lindsay Boylan. The Times reports the letter was a full-on attack, suggesting her accusation was politically motivated. The letter also tried to link her to supporters of former President Trump. 

A senior adviser to the governor had no comment, citing the ongoing Attorney General’s investigation.

Boylan responded via Twitter:

