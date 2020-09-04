NYSUT suggests counties mandate masks in schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State United Teachers on Friday called for counties to mandate that students wear masks inside of school facilities. The union now wants county governments to make the call, after a push for a statewide requirement.

Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman issued a public health order on Thursday that required masks to be worn in congregate school settings. NYSUT says this move inspired their recommendation for county action.

Last week, NYSUT sent a letter to state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker asking for a policy requiring masks during the school day. That letter cited guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the state of Pennsylvania. Take a look at that letter below:

