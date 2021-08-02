NYSUT encouraging vaccinations, not supporting vaccine mandate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State United Teachers issued a statement on Monday regarding Covid-19 vaccinations for staff from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We have advocated since the beginning of the year that any educator who wants a vaccine should have easy access to one. We would support local efforts to encourage more vaccinations, such as through programs that require that those who are not vaccinated get tested on a regular basis. But it’s critical that districts come up with plans to make testing available on-site and at no cost. What we have not supported is a vaccine mandate.”

At this time the state has yet to issue guidance for teachers and how they should move forward with the school year quickly approaching.

