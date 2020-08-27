NYSUT calls for strengthened statewide mask mandate in schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State United Teachers, the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, local educators, and others will hold a virtual press conference to call on the state to strengthen its mask protocols inside school buildings. Educators are calling for mask mandates at all times indoors during the school day.

NYSUT sent a letter to the state Department of Health calling for revised school reopening guidance that mandates the wearing of masks at all times indoors, except for appropriate break periods and in cases of medical accommodation.

The current guidance suggests students only use masks when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained and strongly recommends masks at all times. The union is calling on the state to make masks mandatory indoors at all times during the school day.

“The governor has said — and we agree — that parents and educators must be confident in their school district’s reopening plan in order for this to work,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “As we hear of disparate mask procedures and other issues in reopening plans across the state, it’s clear that the state must step in. Making masks mandatory at all times is one step toward helping address the reservations that still exist regarding reopening school buildings.”

LATEST STORIES