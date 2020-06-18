NYSUT: 99% of school budgets approved in a preliminary review

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) said voters approved 99% of school budgets in the state. Out of 388 school budgets, they said five failed to pass.

The financially struggling districts of Johnstown and Rensselaer failed to pass their budgets. Both were included in NYSUT’s preliminary review, according to NYSUT Press Secretary, Matthew Hamilton. In January the New York State Comptroller’s Office said Fort Edward was in “significant fiscal stress” while Rensselaer was labeled to be “susceptible” to fiscal stress.

“Even in challenging times, voters resoundingly made clear that funding public schools at the local level is a top priority,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “Especially in times of crisis, public schools serve as cornerstones of our communities, providing not just an education but also meals, mental health services, and other critical services. Students need our support, and voters overwhelmingly delivered.”

NYSUT is calling on the state and federal governments to make additional funds available for education after New York said cuts to public services would likely be impacted by a loss of revenue. They are also calling on the state to increase taxes on the ultrawealthy.

