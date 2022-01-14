NYSSSA to offer scholarships for students attending Summer 2022 arts programs

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The New York State Summer School of the Arts (NYSSSA) will offer a total of $150,000 scholarship opportunities program for students to attend regional arts programs for Summer 2022. Students can apply for a scholarship through May 1, on the NYSSSA website.

According to NYSSSA, to be eligible to apply, students must be entering grades 6 through 12 in fall 2022, live in New York State, and select a New York State-based summer arts program including music, theatre, dance, creative writing, fine arts, design, and more. Individual grants will range from $250 – $5,000 depending on financial need.

NYSSSA said grant amounts will pay up to 90 percent of the program cost. If more applications are received than available funding, scholarships will be awarded based on the most financial need.

The scholarship application will evaluate the financial need and will not include an audition or portfolio component. The goal of the scholarship program is to promote access and equity to arts education by providing need-based grants to low-income students pursuing summer opportunities says NYSSSA.

In its 2022-2023 Non-State Aid Budget and Legislative Priorities, the Board of Regents included a $2 million annual request to ensure NYSSSA continues to be available to New York students in 2023-2024 and beyond. No virtual or in-person NYSSSA program will be offered in summer 2022, due to several factors, including fiscal challenges and virtual format fatigue.

NYSSSA is a program of the State Education Department and Office of Cultural Education that helps foster and enhance the artistic abilities of the state’s most gifted young artists regardless of race, color, religion, gender, gender expression, or economic status. More information can be found on the NYSSSA website.