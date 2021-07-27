NYSPHSAA: High school sports will not be impacted by COVID regulations in upcoming year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There will be no COVID restrictions that will have an impact on interscholastic athletics for the upcoming school year, said New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director, Dr. Robert Zayas. He announced the statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
In addition, he said state championships are scheduled for the 2021-2022 school year and that fall sports would begin on August 23.
Dr. Zayas said NYSPHSAA will also be looking at its Amateur rule in regards to name, image, and likeness.
