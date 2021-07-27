NYSPHSAA: High school sports will not be impacted by COVID regulations in upcoming year

FILE- In this Nov. 24, 2012 file photo, Hornell’s Luke Morgan is wrapped up by Hoosick Falls defenders during the third quarter of the New York State High School Football Class C championship game in Syracuse, N.Y. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that football, volleyball and competitive cheer fall seasons will be postponed until March to address concerns associated with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There will be no COVID restrictions that will have an impact on interscholastic athletics for the upcoming school year, said New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director, Dr. Robert Zayas. He announced the statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, he said state championships are scheduled for the 2021-2022 school year and that fall sports would begin on August 23.

Dr. Zayas said NYSPHSAA will also be looking at its Amateur rule in regards to name, image, and likeness.