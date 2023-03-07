ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, State Police avoided a head-on collision with a 2004 Subaru Legacy driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane of I-90. The Subaru stopped in the center median, and the driver attempted to flee on foot.

Police apprehended the driver and identified him as Conor T. Moan, 25, of Greenville. There was also a passenger in the Subaru who was not charged. Moan had a revoked non-driver ID, and was intoxicated. Moan also had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years.

He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and Reckless Driving. He was turned over to a sober third party and issued tickets returnable to the Town of Rotterdam Court on March 30.