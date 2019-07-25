NYSP: Woman killed in Schoharie crash had medical event prior to incident

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The woman who was killed when her car was struck by a dump truck while pulling out of her driveway in Schoharie earlier this week had a medical event prior to the crash, New York State Police say.

State Police say 64-year-old Janet Loucks of Schoharie was pulling out of her driveway on Route 30 shortly before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday when she suffered a medical event and lost control of her car. A passing commercial dump truck hit Loucks’ car, killing her.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

