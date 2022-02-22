HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police, a woman was arrested after she struck her car into a State Trooper vehicle. The woman was allegedly intoxicated during the incident.

On Sunday, February 21, at around 12:34 a.m., a troop car was at a traffic light on Vischer Ferry Road at the intersection of Crescent Road in Halfmoon. When the trooper’s car was stopped it was alledgedly struck from behind by another vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash.

While speaking with the driver of the car, Allison Bechtold, 45, of Albany, State Police said troopers could smell the odor of alcohol. Bechtold was administered roadside sobriety tests and taken into custody for driving under the influence.

Bechtold was transported to SP Clifton Park where she provided a breath sample of .19% B.A.C.

Bechtold was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. She was released to a sober third party and is due to appear in Halfmoon Town Court on March 3.