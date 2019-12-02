NYSP: Woman facing charges after selling vehicle that didn’t belong to her

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they say sold a vehicle that did not belong to her.

Police say the vehicle was scrapped and could not be recovered.

Troopers made multiple attempts to contact Danika Delucia, 28, of Valatie, but were unable to do so and a warrant was issued. She was located after police received tips following a State Police post on Facebook for Warrant Wednesday.

Delucia was charged with fourth-degree Grand Larceny. She was arraigned and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or bond.