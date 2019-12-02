Breaking News
SNOW EMERGENCIES: Complete list of area snow emergencies

NYSP: Woman facing charges after selling vehicle that didn’t belong to her

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Arrest_406794

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they say sold a vehicle that did not belong to her.

Police say the vehicle was scrapped and could not be recovered.

Troopers made multiple attempts to contact Danika Delucia, 28, of Valatie, but were unable to do so and a warrant was issued. She was located after police received tips following a State Police post on Facebook for Warrant Wednesday.

Delucia was charged with fourth-degree Grand Larceny. She was arraigned and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play