MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested Sean Douglas, 44, of Winthrop, following a traffic stop on State Route 9 on Sunday night. According to police, Douglas was initially stopped for multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Douglas provided false information and did not have a valid driver’s license. Police also determined that Douglas was driving while intoxicated. When they attempted to take Douglas into custody, Douglas resisted arrest and tried to escape on foot. He was quickly apprehended and transported to State Police Saratoga, where he refused to provide a blood sample to determine his alcohol content.

Douglas was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, Criminal Impersonation, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Resisting Arrest, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was issued a ticket for Malta Town Court on April 13.