NYSP: Watervliet man arrested for committing fraud

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police (NYSP), a Watervliet man was arrested on Grand Larceny and Fraud charges. The man allegedly sold kitchen equipment to a café but never held up his side of the deal.

NYSP opened an investigation into Michael R. Osbourne, 63, of Watervliet, in January of 2021, after a Schenectady resident filed a complaint.

The victim reported that Osbourne had sold them kitchen equipment for a café they intended to open and then failed to deliver. The victim purchased over $19,000 worth of kitchen equipment from Restaurant Solutions and provided Osbourne with payment.

Some of the equipment that was delivered was not in working order and some were never delivered at all.

On January 24, 2022, Osbourne was taken into custody following an interview with investigators. NYSP in Princetown arrested Osbourne and charged him.

Charges

Grand Larceny 3 rd degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Scheme to Defraud 1st degree (Felony).

Osbourne was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on February 15.