QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, November 12, around 1:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of grand larceny at a Walmart in Queensbury. Police say they are investigating the theft of a woman’s purse from her shopping cart.

According to police, the woman’s credit cards were used to make over $3,700 in unauthorized purchases. Police said no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation by police.