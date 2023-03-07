CROWN POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Crown Point man was taken into custody on Sunday following a domestic dispute on Sugar Hill Road. Police say that Dennis Gabree Jr., 33, violated an order of protection.

Gabree allegedly threw a shovel in the direction of the victim, who was holding a child in their arms. The handle hit the victim in the eye, but the child was uninjured.

Gabree was arrested for Criminal Contempt, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Aggravated Family Offense, and Harassment. He was arraigned in the Town of Crown Point Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of bail.