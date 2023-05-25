COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) –A 31-year-old Schoharie man is in custody following investigations into a report of an unwanted guest at a residence in Cobleskill. Police located the suspect, Roger S. Clark Jr. inside the home, which violated an active stay-away order of protection.

Police determined that Clark Jr. had stolen the vehicle that was parked on the driveway. Police say he had reportedly stolen the vehicle from a nearby business and operated it while impaired. The vehicle owner was unaware of the theft. Police notified the owner and returned the vehicle to them.

Clark Jr. was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, Driving While Impaired by Drugs, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law offenses. He was transported to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.