NYSP: Two women accused of felony possession of documents in Newburgh

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, New York State Police arrested two women for felony possession of documents. Gloria Paz Ponce, 29, and Eda Paz Ponce, 20, both from the city of Newburgh were taken into custody for falsifying documents.

According to a report, police were contacted by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles in Middletown. Police say both women are accused of presenting fraudulent utility bills and fraudulent bank documents to obtain a New York State License.

Charged:

  • First degree falsify business records (felony)
  • Possession of Forged Documents (felony)
  • First degree offering a False instrument (felony)

Both women were released on an appearance ticket to return to the City of Middletown Court. No further information by police is available at this time.

