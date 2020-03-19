Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

NYSP: Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State Police

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State police said Thursday they have two employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. One employee is stationed out of Division Headquarters in Albany and the other is from Long Island.

As of Thursday afternoon, a total of 19 State Police employees are under quarantine, 12 are sworn officers and seven are civilian employees.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak