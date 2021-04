CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are currently investigating an accident on the Northway in the Town of Clifton Park. Upon initial investigation, Troopers say a truck towing a trailer with a boom lift struck an overpass at Exit 9.

According to @SaratogaOES, DOT engineers must do safety inspections of the Sitterly Road Bridge after it was struck by a large truck this morning, causing delays on 87 southbound in Clifton Park. The bridge will be closed until further notice. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/H41859juKT — Mary Wilson (@MaryWilsonNews) April 14, 2021

State Police say there were no injuries as a result of the accident. Currently, all south bound lanes are closed for traffic and cars are being diverted off Exit 10.