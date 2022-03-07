ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to New York State Police, a Troy man was arrested in Albany on drug charges. The man allegedly had over 900 grams of cocaine.

On March 1, Troopers stopped Samuel L. Robinson, 48, of Troy, for a traffic violation in Albany. During the stop, Robinson attempted to flee the scene on foot and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Robinson was found to be in possession of around 920 grams of cocaine and a digital scale.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1 st degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree-Intent to Sell (Felony)

degree-Intent to Sell (Felony) Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2 nd degree

degree Resisting Arrest

Robinson was transported to SP Latham where he was processed. He was arraigned in Albany City Court and remanded to Albany County Jail. He is due back in court on a later date.