NYSP: Troopers injured after man fires multiple rounds during standoff

WAPPINGER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say fired several rounds at troopers Monday night.

Police were called to a home on Marlorville Road in Wappinger Monday evening for an unknown type of disturbance.

When troopers arrived, police say 47-year-old Christopher DeMilio let his two children out of the residence and then went back inside.

Once inside, DeMilio is accused of firing multiple shots at responding officers from a second-floor window and then through the front door.

One of the rounds grazed the arm of a responding trooper.

A perimeter was established around the home and crisis negotiators were called to negotiate with DeMilio.

Police say negotiations continued for several hours with DeMilio firing several rounds inside the home.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., DeMilio surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

The trooper who was grazed by the bullet was treated and released from Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. Two other troopers were also treated for minor injuries.

Police say the children were not injured in the incident and were taken to secure location.

DeMilio was charged with five counts of first-degree Attempted Murder, one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

He was arraigned and remanded without bail to the Dutchess County Jail.

DeMilio is due back in court next week.