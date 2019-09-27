NYSP tickets driver who survived after getting trapped under tractor-trailer in 787 crash

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police ticketed a driver who survived after gettting trapped under a tractor-trailer in a crash on 787 Thursday morning.

Police say Jelani Reyes-Craig, 28, was issued a ticket for Unsafe Lane Change, Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, Drove Across Hazardous Markings, Unsafe Tire, and Reckless Driving.

Reyes-Craig was driving a 2006 Nissan 350Z and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

He spoke with NEWS10 ABC reporter Sam DiMascio after getting released from the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.