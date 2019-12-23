NYSP: Teen led troopers on a pursuit in a stolen car

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a 17-year-old on Saturday night they say led state police troopers on a chase in a stolen car.

New York State Police say troopers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Brandywine Avenue in Schenectady around 7:00 p.m. Saturday. The driver refused to stop.

The chase came to an end when the driver drove off the road on Old Albany Shaker Road in Colonie and fled on foot.

After a search of the area, state police arrested a 17-year-old. He is due back in court in January.