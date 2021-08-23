NYSP: Suspect broke into home, stole a car and tried to rundown a Trooper

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police say Jeffrey A. Field, 33, of Round Top was involved in a burglary, stole two cars, led police on a chase and almost ran down a Trooper. They say it started on Allen Road in Greenfield just after 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Troopers say they received a call from a homeowner on Allen Road saying someone had broken into their house, assaulted them with a weapon and then tried to steal their car. Police say when Field was unable to steal the original victim’s vehicle he went next door and stole their car.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to find the stolen vehicle and tried to pull the vehicle over. Field allegedly led police on a chase before pulling in front of an uninvolved vehicle and stealing that car at knifepoint.

A Trooper was able to catch up to Field and while Field was making a U-Turn on Locust Grove Road. The Trooper exited their vehicle and began giving verbal demands for Field to get out of the vehicle.

Field then allegedly drove at the Trooper, who then fired their weapon at the vehicle, missing Field. Field allegedly continued to flee before hitting a tree on Locust Grove Road near Greene Road.

Field was airlifted to Albany Medical Center after being cut out of the vehicle, according to police.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident with the help of State Police.