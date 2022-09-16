COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police of Cobleskill arrested a 14-year-old on September 8 for making a terroristic threat. Around 9:45 a.m. on September 8, Troopers responded to Cobleskill-Richmondville High School after reports of multiple social media posts by a student threatening to bomb the school.

The school activated a shelter in place while the property was searched by K9 units. After the investigation, police determined the threats were unfounded and there was no safety risk for anyone at the school. The student who made these threats will appear in Schoharie County Family Court at a later date.

