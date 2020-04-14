NYSP still investigating a 45-year-old homicide of Dutchess County man

SALT POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State Police are asking for any information the public may have on a 45-year-old homicide in the Town of Wappingers.

Photograph of the front of Eddie’s Service Station where Dutchess County resident Leonard Monette, 54, was found dead in a back storeroom on November 17, 1971.

On the night of November 17, 1971, State Police responded to Eddie’s Service Station at the corner of Route 9 and Old Hopewell Road in Wappinger at around 11:55 p.m.

The responding Troopers found Leonard Monette, 54 of Wingdale, deceased in the back of the building in a dark storeroom. Monette was the night attendant at the Texaco Station at the time. He suffered head wounds and was stabbed in the back. State Police believe Monette was killed following a robbery at the gas station.

The back of Eddie’s Service station on the corner of Route 9 and Old Hopewell Rd.

Monette’s death is still under investigation and State Police have been following leads throughout, however, the suspect has not been brought to justice according to State Police.

If you have any information regarding the homicide of Leonard Monette contact the New York State Bureau of Investigation in Wappinger by calling (845) 677-7300 and refer to SJS # 3018564.

