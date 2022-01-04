NYSP: Stabbing in Bells Pond area

by: Harrison Gereau

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On January 4, 2022, the New York State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at around 8:23 a.m. on Bells Pond Road in the town of Livingston. The investigation determined the incident was a domestic dispute between two people with one having suffered a stab wound to a hand. 

The subject stabbed was transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and the second subject was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

