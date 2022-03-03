SOMERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police arrested a man on multiple felony drug charges. The man allegedly had over 20 pounds of marijuana with mushrooms, THC oil, marijuana wax, alprazolam, cocaine, and multiple guns.
State Police in conjunction with the Westchester County Department of Probation arrested Vincenzo Fidanza, 40, of Somers. Fidanza was allegedly in possession of the following drugs and guns:
- 21.5 lbs. of marijuana
- 2.7 lbs of Psilocybin mushrooms
- 246.9 grams of THC oil
- 101 grams of marijuana wax
- 1516.2 grams of amphetamines
- 552.2 grams of alprazolam
- 2.4 grams of cocaine
- 11 grams of oxycodone
- Romarm SA/CUGIR AK-47
- Eagle Arms Eagle-15
- 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun
Fidanza was also on probation during the time of his arrest. He was charged with the following crimes:
- 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd degree (Felony)
- 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree (Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree (Felony)
- 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree
- Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 1st degree (Felony)
- Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 3rd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon
Fidanza was arraigned before the Honorable Judge McDermott of the town of Somers Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to reappear on March 7, at 5:00 p.m.