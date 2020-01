SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Schodack are seeking help from the public identifying two men they say were involved in cashing and attempting to cash forged checks.

Police say one of the men attempted to cash a $2000 phony check at Key Bank in Rensselaer and the other successfully cashed a forged check for over $2900 at Trustco in East Greenbush.

Anyone with information about the two men should contact the New York State Police in Schodack at 518-732-4646.