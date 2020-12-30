NYSP seeking public’s assistance in Lake Placid larceny investigation

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in a larceny investigation that reportedly happened on December 5 just before 12:30 p.m. at the Price Chopper in Lake Placid.

Police say an investigation revealed that an unidentified male had reportedly stolen a wallet from an elderly person’s shopping cart around noon. The male suspect was captured on security footage taking the wallet.

The alleged suspect is described as:

White male

Stocky build

Gray hair

Wearing a tan colored ball cap

Hooded sweatshirt with a map of Lake Champlain

Blue Jeans

White Sneakers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper John Moody at SP Ray Brook at (518) 873-2750.