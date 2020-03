NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Nassau man they say punched a stranger in a car outside his home, all over a $20 bill.

Police say the victim was parked outside the home of Alex Smith, 20, on February 29 waiting to pick someone up. Smith approached the car and punched the driver in the face, demanding a $20 visible on the passenger seat.

Smith was charged with 3rd-degree robbery and 2nd-degree harassment. He is due back in Nassau Town Court next week.