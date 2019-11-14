NYSP: Road rage incident ends with victim’s car being keyed

SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police say a woman has been arrested after keying a victim’s car following a road rage incident.

State Police arrested Connie J. Coyne, 51, of West Sand Lake for Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (D felony) and Criminal Tampering (B misdemeanor).

Troopers spoke with the victim who said Coyne had been driving aggressively and tailgating her. The victim said both her and Coyne had pulled into a Hannaford parking lot where the two began arguing.

The victim told Troopers after, the two had gone inside the store where Coyne was later witnessed leaving and keying the passenger side door of the victim’s car. The damage is said to cost over $1,700.

Troopers say Coyne later turned herself in and was processed. She was arraigned in Sand Lake Town Court and is due back on November 18.