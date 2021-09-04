NYSP respond to fatal car crash on I-87 in Chestertown

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Around 10:30 p.m. on September 3, 2021, New State Police responded to a report of a head-on motor vehicle crash on I-87 southbound in the town of Chestertown.

Police say a preliminary investigation has determined that Dennis Ford, 65, of Saranac Lake, was driving a 2017 Mini Countryman north in the southbound lane when he collided head-on with a southbound Volvo XC70.

The driver of the Volvo was reportedly airlifted to UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT in critical condition. The front seat passenger and rear passenger were declared dead at the scene, and Ford was airlifted to Albany Medical Center and is in fair condition, according to police.

The identities of the occupants of the Volvo are being withheld before family is notified at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.