NYSP reminds drivers on ways to stay safe in the snow

LATHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As snow continues to fall across the Capital Region, the New York State Police are offering a few warnings and pieces of advice to stay safe if you must venture out onto the roads.

Don’t just brush off your windows when you set off in your car after a snowfall. The snow you leave on your vehicle is a hazard for cars following behind you.

Trooper Kerra Burns reminds drivers to turn on their lights while driving in snowy conditions so you don’t blend into the roadway.



Also take care when coming across snow plows. Remember, in front of that plow is a lot of snow. Additionally, if you follow too close, your vehicle can be hit with rock salt.



If you do go off the road or are involved in an accident, remember to report it. As you wait for a police response, stay safe.