NYSP remember fallen VanNostrand on 2-year anniversary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — November 27 is the two-year anniversary of the death of New York State Police Sgt. Jeremy VanNostrand. He died in a car accident in 2018.

In his honor, the New York State Police posted a tribute on Facebook:

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report