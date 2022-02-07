NYSP release more details on fatal Northway crash

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police (NYSP) has released more details about the fatal crash on the Northway that left two people dead. State Police responded to the crash on February 6 at around 3:49 a.m., on the Adirondack Northway (I-87) between exits 12 and 13S in Malta.

Police say that a 59-year-old from Fort Edward was traveling in the center lane of I-87 south in a 2016 Honda SUV. That Honda SUV was struck from behind by a 2018 Buick SUV operated by a Dorronsoro, 28, of Halfmoon.

Dorronsoro lost control of their vehicle, crossed the median, and came to rest in the center lane of I-87 northbound. The two passengers in the Honda SUV were transported to Saratoga Hospital for evaluation.

While Dorronsoro’s car was disabled in the center lane of I-87 northbound, she was assisted by a passing motorist, David H. Johnson, 54, of Stony Creek.

Dorronsoro and Johnson were both struck by a northbound box truck. Both Jesica Dorronsoro and David Johnson were declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

